Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 1.5 %

GAMB opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $427.01 million, a P/E ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 1.40. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,896,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 101,374 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,448,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.