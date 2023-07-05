GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti began coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

GATX stock opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $112.81.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

