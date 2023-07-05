Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) PT Raised to $11.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Genfit Stock Performance
Shares of GNFT stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.
Genfit Company Profile
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.
