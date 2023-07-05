Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gentex’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.