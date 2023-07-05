Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GRPTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Getlink from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of GRPTF opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Getlink has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

