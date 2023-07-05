Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GRPTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Getlink from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Getlink Price Performance

Shares of GRPTF opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Getlink has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

About Getlink

(Free Report)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.