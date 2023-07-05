GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEX by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $246.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

