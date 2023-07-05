Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

