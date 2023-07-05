Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $715.51 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,050,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after purchasing an additional 262,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 525,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the last quarter.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.