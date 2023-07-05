Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

GROY has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price target on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 price target on the stock.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

GROY stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.88. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Gold Royalty

(Free Report

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.