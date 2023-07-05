Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.26% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GTIP opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

