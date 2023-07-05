Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

GTIM opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

