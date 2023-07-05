Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

