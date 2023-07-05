Grimes & Company Inc. Has $3.40 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

