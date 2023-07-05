Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $187.70 and last traded at $187.47. 16,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 68,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $2.1661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 4.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.63 and a 200 day moving average of $179.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,898 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 54,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $6,691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 302.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 156.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San José del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Stories

