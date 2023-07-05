Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NYSE SUPV opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.23.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,926 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

