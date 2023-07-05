GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $20.57 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $20.57 million and $647.30 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002036 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002552 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

