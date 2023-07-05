Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $47.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

