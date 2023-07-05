HarbourVest Global Private Equity (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

(Free Report)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.