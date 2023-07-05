Head-To-Head Analysis: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) vs. Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Free Report) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nampak and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nampak N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging 6.29% 17.81% 10.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nampak and Karat Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nampak N/A N/A N/A $1.80 6.95 Karat Packaging $422.96 million 0.87 $23.65 million $1.31 14.12

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Nampak. Nampak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karat Packaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Nampak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nampak and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nampak 0 0 0 0 N/A Karat Packaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Nampak.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Nampak on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nampak

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and rest of Africa. It offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets. The company also provides aluminum beverage cans and ends for the alcoholic, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetable juice, and ice tea markets; tinplate food cans for the canned food market; and aluminum and tinplate cans, including aerosols, monoblocs, and paint and shoe polish cans to the personal care, household goods, and industrial markets, as well as crowns for the beverage market. In addition, it offers beverage cartons for milk, fruit juice, water, and traditional beer; self-opening paper bags for the flour and sugar markets; and corrugated cases/boxes for the tobacco, poultry, and food and general commercial markets, as well as labels and folding cartons for the tobacco, food, and beverage markets. The company is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to national and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was incorporated in 2108 and is based in Chino, California.

