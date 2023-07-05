Head-To-Head Review: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) & Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iron Mountain and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 0 1 2 0 2.67 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $76.28, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

76.2% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 11.20% 88.48% 3.28% Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.50% 18.71% 5.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iron Mountain and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $5.10 billion 3.27 $556.98 million $1.98 28.92 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.64 $284.63 million $1.52 44.18

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Equity LifeStyle Properties. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain pays out 124.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 117.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Iron Mountain on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

