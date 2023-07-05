Head to Head Review: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) versus POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $550,000.00 323.70 -$21.04 million ($0.56) -7.89 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 7.05 $32.31 billion $6.47 15.94

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -2,844.28% -152.65% -126.67% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.72% 36.02% 21.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares POET Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.9% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

POET Technologies has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for POET Technologies and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 5 0 2.83

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $101.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.36%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

(Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.