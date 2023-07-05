Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $424.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

