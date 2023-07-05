Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 798 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 7.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 309,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE PG opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.34.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.