Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 798 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 7.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 309,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.34.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

