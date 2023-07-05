Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,096 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

