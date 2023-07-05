Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.3% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA opened at $292.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.