Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average of $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

