Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,187 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other news, Director Jeffrey Chillag purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at $60,544.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Chillag bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,544.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $320,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BBDC opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 454.55%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

