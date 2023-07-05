Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in InterDigital by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,455.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

InterDigital Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,170.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

