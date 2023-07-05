Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.