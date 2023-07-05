Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE AAP opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

