Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, MCIA Inc purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

