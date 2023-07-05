Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of ImmunoGen worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

