Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of REGENXBIO worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $868.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

