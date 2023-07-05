Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,603 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.