Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,814 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

