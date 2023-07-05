Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 570 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,819,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,819 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after acquiring an additional 754,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,686,000 after acquiring an additional 738,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 559,795 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

