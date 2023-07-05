Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,217 Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0254 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Featured Articles

