HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New Investment in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 0.9 %

STVN opened at €32.10 ($34.89) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.71 ($14.90) and a fifty-two week high of €33.56 ($36.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.81 and a 200-day moving average of €24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €255.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €250.81 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

