HighTower Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

