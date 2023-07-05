HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative net margin of 216.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%. Equities analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.