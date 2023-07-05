HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.75. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative net margin of 216.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

