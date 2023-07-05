HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

HMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In other HomeStreet news, Director Erik D. Hand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HomeStreet news, Director Erik D. Hand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,017 shares of company stock worth $240,703. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,408,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 259,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 87,302 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 246,768 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Free Report

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.