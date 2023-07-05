Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 4.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.69 and last traded at $94.69. Approximately 17,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 72,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.48.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 79.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $703.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $708,109.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,733.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $708,109.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,733.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,625 over the last three months. 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

