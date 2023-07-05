Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

