HSBC Lowers Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Hold

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Zalando Stock Down 1.9 %

ZLNDY opened at $14.10 on Monday. Zalando has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

