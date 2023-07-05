IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

IMAX Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $950.41 million, a PE ratio of -145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

Insider Activity

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IMAX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

