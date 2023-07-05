Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Down 2.5%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.26 and last traded at $56.70. 33,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 824,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -106.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $862,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,389,695.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at $37,728,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,983 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,376 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,386,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 117,622 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

