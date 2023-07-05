Insider Buying: Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Insider Buys 25,569 Shares of Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Free Report) insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 25,569 shares of Marks Electrical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £25,313.31 ($32,127.57).

Shares of Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,970.00. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 101 ($1.28).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Marks Electrical Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.48) to GBX 123 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

