Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the third quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

