Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $774,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

